JAMB Bars Mmesoma Three Years From Taking UTME Over Alleged Result Forgery

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has slammed Mmesoma Ejikeme with a three-year restriction from participating in Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for allegedly falsifying her 2023 UTME results.

Naija News reported earlier that Ejikeme went viral after flaunting her result as the highest score earner for the 2023 UTME. She gained recognition and was offered a scholarship by a notable firm and some Nigerians.

JAMB, however, has denied the Anambra State candidate’s claims, stating her ‘real UMTE score’.

In a statement issued on Tuesday morning by the Board’s spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, JAMB insisted that only Mmesoma paraded an “obsolete” notification slip out of all the candidates that sat the 2023 UTME.

“Consequently, the Board would like to reassure Nigerians that its system was neither tampered with nor compromised as the candidate simply falsified a copy of a result slip of a candidate named Asimiyu Mariam Omobolanle, who sat the UTME in 2021 and scored 138.

“It is also instructive to note that the candidate, in her statement, has inadvertently revealed the rightful owner of the result she is parading when she pointed out that the QR code on the result slip showed the actual owner of the said result before she peddled a lie in an attempt to obfuscate the truth.

“To witness the unassailable position of the Board regarding this obvious falsehood, the general public is, therefore, urged to endeavour to scan the QR code on the result slip to see its actual owner before it was mutilated. It is to be noted that the QR code encapsulates the UTME result of each candidate, hence, what is on the result sheet is nothing other than the interpretation of the information on this QR code.

“Furthermore, the public is also to note that the Board stopped issuing Notification of Result slips after the 2021 UTME for the simple reason that candidates were falsifying them. Consequently, the Board has been issuing actual UTME RESULT Slips (not notification of results ) since 2022 complete with the photograph of each candidate.

“Similarly, the public is also invited to ponder on the fact that out of all the candidates that sat the 2023 UTME, only Ms. Ejikeme Mmesoma parades the obsolete ‘Notification of Result.

“In the meantime, the management of the Board, after considering the weighty infraction committed by Ms. Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma, and in line with its established procedures, has withdrawn her 2023 UTME result and also barred her from sitting the Board’s examination for the next three years.”