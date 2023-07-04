Details Of What President Tinubu Discussed With Bank Of America Officials Emerge

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday in Abuja, said Nigeria is on the right track but needs all the help it can get.

The President according to a statement by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication, and Strategy, Dele Alake made the declaration when he hosted a delegation from the Bank of America.

Tinubu expressed optimism about his administration’s ability to surmount the obstacles that confront the nation, stating that Nigeria not only has the means to thrive but also has a responsibility to lead the rest of the African continent to success.

He reiterated the commitment of his administration to reforms that would engender the sustainable growth and development of the country.

“We believe we are on the right track so far. We believe we need all the help we can get,” the President said.

“21st-century actions on climate change, finance and innovation are intertwined. Having a good platform and believing in innovation will help in undertaking reforms and tackling the issues.

“This is the largest economy and democracy in Africa and if we cannot do it, nobody will do it for us,” he added.

President Tinubu in his submission asked the bank and other willing financing institutions to help the country, stressing that no one can do it alone. He cited an instance of partnering to ensure Nigerian gas competes favourably in the global market, as a viable source of alternative revenue.

In his remarks, the leader of the delegation and President of International for Bank of America, Bernard Mensah, expressed excitement about the initial steps taken by the new administration, which, he said, is taking Nigeria back to its rightful place on the global stage.

He expressed the willingness of the bank to assist Nigeria address its immediate and longer-term challenges not only in the area of financing but also contributing with ideas.