The Senate President Godswill Akpabio on Tuesday named the minority leadership of the 10th Senate of the National Assembly.

Naija News reports that Akpabio named the minority principal officers after the Senate resumed plenary.

The minority leadership include; Simon Mwadkon, Senate Minority Leader; Oyewumi Olalere, Senate Deputy Minority Leader; Darlington Nwokocha,

Senate Minority Whip; Rufai Hanga, Senate Deputy Minority Whip.