Bamidele, Ndume, Others Emerge Senate Majority Principal Officers

The lawmaker representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Opeyemi Bamidele, has reportedly emerged as the Senate Leader.

Naija News reports that this was made known during plenary on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday.

Ths President of the Senate Godswill Akpabio announced the names of the majority leadership of the 10th Senate.

Former Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, emerged as Deputy Majority Leader, while Mohammed Ali Ndume grabbed Senate Majority Whip and Lola Ashiru will be Deputy Majority Whip.