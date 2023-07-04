President Tinubu Tenders Chicago State University Certificate, Others Before Tribunal

President Bola Tinubu has tendered copies of his academic credentials from the Chicago State University before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

The President tendred copies of his educational records from the Chicago State University before the Tribunal as he opened his defence in the petition instituted against his victory in the 2023 election by Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Represented by his lawyer, Wole Olanipekun (SAN), Tinubu also presented a 2007 letter from the United States Embassy in Nigeria, absolving him of any criminal liability in the US, and the letter of request from the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to the US Embassy.

The academic records from the Chicago State University, 12 documents in all, were certified on June 28, 2023 by Jamar C. Orr, the Associate General Counsel, Office of the Legal Affairs, Chicago State University.

Also tendered are six copies of documents relating to immigration and visa records of trips made to the US by Tinubu between 2011 and 2021, among other documents.

INEC Closes Case Against Peter Obi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday opened and closed its defence in the petition by Peter Obi and the Labour Party (LP) before the 2023 Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

During the sitting, INEC’s lawyer, Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN) called a sole witness, Dr. Lawrence Bayode, who is a Deputy Director in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Department of INEC.

The witness, under cross-examination, said even if blurred documents were downloaded from IREV, that will not affect the physical results as recorded in Forms EC8As which are not blurred.

Bayode also said the images of Forms EC8A captured with BVAS and transmitted to IREv are not relevant for the collation of results.