10th House: Speaker Abbas Names Majority, Minority Leader, Other Principal Officers

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has announced the principal officers of the 10th House of Representatives.

Naija News gathered that Abbas announced the names of the principal officers at Tuesday’s plenary.

Hon. Julius Ihonvbere representing Owan federal constituency of Edo State was announced as the majority leader.

Other principal officers from the Majority Caucus as announced included Hon. Abdullahi Ibrahim Halims (Kogi, APC)- Deputy majority leader; Hon. Usman Bello Kumo (Gombe, APC)- Chief Whip and Hon. Adewumi Onanuga (Ogun, APC) -Deputy Majority Whip.

Similarly, for the minority leader, Kingsley Chinda; Hon. Ali Isa JC (Gombe, PDP)- Minority Whip; Hon. Ali Madaki (Kano, NNPP) -Deputy minority leader and Hon. George Ozodinobi (Anambra, LP)-Deputy Minority Whip.