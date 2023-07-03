Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 3rd July, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 3rd July 2023

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday returned to Abuja after departing Lagos for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The President returned to the seat of power after spending 6 days in his home State, Lagos where he celebrated the Sallah break.

Naija News recalls President Tinubu arrived in Lagos on Tuesday 27th on his return from his first official trips to Paris and London.

Before departing the presidential wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Sunday, Tinubu, alongside Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, took the salute and Nigeria Army parade.

During his five days stay in Lagos, the president paid a courtesy visit to the traditional rulers of Ijebu, Egba, and Eko.

He also received the President of Guinea Bissau and Chairman, Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, Umaro Sissoco Embalo in his Lagos residence on Saturday.

Upon arrival in Abuja, he was received by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, the service chiefs as well as the acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

The Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration has rejected the European Union’s conclusions on the 2023 general elections.

Naija News recalls that the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) had criticized the handling of Nigeria’s 2023 general elections.

It said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) failed to deliver on its promise of a transparent and inclusive democratic process.

The EU EOM pointed to gaps in law and electoral administration that negatively affected the quality and inclusiveness of the elections and undermined trust in the INEC.

According to the EU EOM’s final report, public faith in INEC was severely dented during the presidential election and was not rebuilt in subsequent state-level elections.

Reacting in a statement on Sunday, the Special Adviser to the President (Special Duties, Communications and Strategy), Dele Alake, described the report as preposterous and unconscionable.

He stated that the government is aware of the machinations of the European Union to sustain its unfounded bias and claims on the election outcomes.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has declared the result of a student from Anambra State, Ejikeme Mmesoma who claimed to have scored 362 in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) as fake.

JAMB in a statement on Sunday disclosed that her real score is 249 but she used a software to manually manipulate her results.

The board added that with her fake result, she has been able to attract a N3 million scholarship from Innoson Motors and was set to be honored by the Anambra State government before she was exposed.

As a punishment for her actions, JAMB announced that the result of the student would be withdrawn and she would be prosecuted.

A former Zamfara Governor, Sani Yerima, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to dialogue with bandits, just as the late former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua dialogued with Niger Delta militants.

Naija News reports that Yerima, who promoted Sharia law during his tenure as Governor, stated this while speaking in an interview with BBC Hausa on Saturday.

The former Zamfara governor admitted that some bandits terrorising Nigeria are foreigners.

Yerima said, “I’m advising the government to, first of all, find time to sit with these bandits, just like they sat with Niger Delta militants in the past. Because a majority of them are Nigerians, even though there are some foreigners among them.

“But Nigerians among them can be convinced, as the Niger Delta militants were convinced and empowered to stop.

“If that fails, then the government can use force on them wherever they are.”

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has ordered the resuscitation of the Awards and Commendation system for the Nigeria Police Force, implemented under the guidance of his administration, to enhance motivation and encouragement among Police Officers.

This renewed commendation system represents a significant advancement from the past, as it now covers all officers involved in every major case, moving away from solely focusing on arresting officers or commanders.

According to a statement made available to Naija News on Sunday by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the new system is in line with the provisions of Section 92 of the Police Act 2020, and Order 68 of the Force Orders and Instructions, and will be a milestone in recognizing the collective efforts of all officers in upholding law and order in the nation.

Traditionally, the Nigeria Police Force has a history of conferring commendations and rewards to specific officers who have displayed exemplary performances in critical operations. With the new system, commendations and awards will now be bestowed upon all officers who played a crucial role in resolving major cases, promoting a sense of camaraderie, unity, and teamwork within the force.

This development emphasizes the importance of collaboration and shared responsibility in achieving the force’s objectives.

Furthermore, the introduction of this new commendation and award system also marks a commitment to shelve unnecessary special promotions, which have hitherto been ridiculous in the NPF.

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has explained the reason behind the delay in the payment of June 2023 monthly allowance to serving corps members.

The NYSC management in a statement on Sunday by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa said the delay is due to the administration of funds by various banks who are yet to credit Corps Members’ accounts.

The NYSC management added that it is aware of and working with the banks to facilitate the payment of the monthly allowance to corps members.

In the meantime, it appealed for calm from the corps members, urging them to remain dutiful and law-abiding.

As lawmakers prepare to return from their Sallah break, signs suggest that President Bola Tinubu might send his ministerial nominees’ list to the National Assembly this week.

The 10th Senate and House of Representatives will resume their duties on July 4, following their recess.

It is expected that the ministerial list may be a top agenda item upon their return.

Since President Tinubu took office on May 29, there’s been considerable speculation and heated debates about who would make the cut for the ministerial positions.

The President has kept his choices under wraps, even from his closest allies.

There was a buzz last week that some All Progressives Congress (APC) governors might have the opportunity to nominate more than one person for the ministerial positions.

According to an anonymous source that spoke with Punch, the ministerial list could reach the Senate this week, with the new cabinet expected to be in place later this month.

President Bola Tinubu has been admonished to publish the details of what the N400 billion saved so far on the removal of fuel subsidy has been used for.

The call was made by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) in a letter dated July 1, 2023, and signed by the group’s deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare, Naija News reports.

SERAP noted that it was vital for the Tinubu-led government to “urgently publish details of spending of about N400bn so far saved as a result of the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit popularly known as petrol.”

According to the rights group, Nigerians have the right to know what the savings was used for, adding that to “provide details of the plans on how subsequent savings from the removal of petroleum subsidy would be used, including specific projects on which the funds would be spent, and the mechanisms that have been put in place to ensure that any such savings are not embezzled, misappropriated, or diverted into private pockets.”

SERAP’s request follows reports that the Federal Government saved N400 billion in the four weeks after the implementation of the policy on the removal of petrol subsidy payments.

A member, of the governing board of the Center for Democracy and Development (CDD), Professor Jibrin Ibrahim has said the planned palliative by the federal government might end up like the situation with COVID-19.

According to him, the subsidy removal palliative might end up not serving its intended purpose just like in the case of the COVID-19 palliative during the pandemic.

Naija News reports that Ibrahim, while featuring on ARISE TV, said the fuel subsidy palliative can on its own become another subsidy regime on its own.

Some officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have reported what they called the Force’s indiscriminate and unfair deductions from their salaries.

Naija News learnt that some officers of the police force have complained of extortion of millions of naira from their salaries for the former Inspector General of Police (IGP).

According to these officers, the deductions from their June salaries which ranged between N500 to N5000 were termed the IGP’s sports levy.

Some of the officers who spoke to SaharaReporters said the amount ranged from rank, and the money is a lot because of the population of officers involved.

In an internal signal by the police authorities, the officers were asked to sacrifice N500 to N5000 as IGP’s sports levy depending on the rank.

Those are the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.