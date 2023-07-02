President Tinubu Lands In Abuja (Video)

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday returned to Abuja after departing Lagos for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The President returned to the seat of power after spending 6 days in his home State, Lagos where he celebrated the Sallah break.

Naija News recalls President Tinubu arrived in Lagos on Tuesday 27th on his return from his first official trips to Paris and London.

Before departing the presidential wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Sunday, Tinubu, alongside Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, took the salute and Nigeria Army parade.

During his five days stay in Lagos, the president paid a courtesy visit to the traditional rulers of Ijebu, Egba, and Eko.

He also received the President of Guinea Bissau and Chairman, Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, Umaro Sissoco Embalo in his Lagos residence on Saturday.

Upon arrival in Abuja, he was received by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, the service chiefs as well as the acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

See the video of the moment Tinubu landed in Abuja.