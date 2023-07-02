President Tinubu Set To Forward Minister Nominees’ Names To Senate

As lawmakers prepare to return from their Sallah break, signs suggest that President Bola Tinubu might send his ministerial nominees’ list to the National Assembly this week.

The 10th Senate and House of Representatives will resume their duties on July 4, following their recess.

It is expected that the ministerial list may be a top agenda item upon their return.

Since President Tinubu took office on May 29, there’s been considerable speculation and heated debates about who would make the cut for the ministerial positions.

The President has kept his choices under wraps, even from his closest allies.

There was a buzz last week that some All Progressives Congress (APC) governors might have the opportunity to nominate more than one person for the ministerial positions.

According to an anonymous source that spoke with Punch, the ministerial list could reach the Senate this week, with the new cabinet expected to be in place later this month.

A former coordinator in the dissolved All Progressives Congress Campaign Council, Ene Ogbole shared that the President plans to send his list to the Senate for screening shortly after legislators return.

He urged Nigerians to be patient, citing that Tinubu still has time under the new law, signed by his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari.

Ogbole stated, “The ministerial nominees you talked about are still in the process. I, however, don’t think the President needs up to 60 days to unveil his cabinet.

“He’s trying to get the right things done. You know the 10th National Assembly has just come on board and they were on recess for the Sallah break. As the break is now over, I can assure you that you will begin to hear names being rolled out.

“Asiwaju is still on track. He is a man of his word. And I can assure Nigerians that he’s not going to do anything short of his promises. He has also signed two or three bills into law in less than 30 days in office. That is legendary.”

The Director of Publicity for the APC, Bala Ibrahim also agreed with Ogbole.

He reassured the public that the President was not under any pressure and expressed optimism that the ministerial list would be presented after the Sallah break.

He stated, “The President still has time on his side to carefully choose his team. He is not under any kind of pressure. I don’t see any on his side. You can even see how the President extended his stay by moving from Paris to London.

“Does he look like somebody under pressure? If there is any pressure, he would have run back long before his arrival. However, we are optimistic that he will present his ministerial list after the Sallah break.”