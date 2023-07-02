Please Tell Them To Return Our Money – Police Officers Revolt Over Deduction Of Salaries For Ex-IGP

Some officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have reported what they called the Force’s indiscriminate and unfair deductions from their salaries.

Naija News learnt that some officers of the police force have complained of extortion of millions of naira from their salaries for the former Inspector General of Police (IGP).

According to these officers, the deductions from their June salaries which ranged between N500 to N5000 were termed the IGP’s sports levy.

Some of the officers who spoke to SaharaReporters said the amount ranged from rank, and the money is a lot because of the population of officers involved.

In an internal signal by the police authorities, the officers were asked to sacrifice N500 to N5000 as IGP’s sports levy depending on the rank.

The document said, “Grateful be informed that X IGP sports levy has been deducted from the June salary as follows: IGP SPORT LEVY DEDUCTION; CP – IGP ——— N5000; CSP – DCP —– N3000; INSP.1 – SP —- N2000; INSP. 11 —— N1000; PC – SGT ——N500.”

One of the police Inspectors said they were not duly informed before the deduction.

He said the government should have been able to finance the games for the IGP’s sports programme.

He observed that “Even some sergeants had their salaries deducted by N2000. There was no signal to this effect, just like that, our money was deducted.

“My concern is Niger State command. The difference is too much in our salary compared to other commands. They said there is no money to pay our arrears. IPPIS is not helping matters.”

Another aggrieved officer said, “Please tell them to return our money and stop any further deduction from our salaries. We are not interested in any IGP game. How can they forcefully deduct our money? For us, we are not interested in any game.”