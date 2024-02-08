IGP Hails Lagos Police Officer For Rejecting N4 Million Bribe Offered To Drop Case Against Drug Dealer

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has commended the officer in charge of the police tactical team attached to Area K, Marogbo, Lagos State Command, SP Rilwan Kasumu, and team, for rejecting the sum of four million naira (N4,000,000) bribe while investigating a case of drug peddling and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Commending the officers in a statement released by Force Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the IGP reiterated the commitment of the Force to harnessing all available means and adopting professional anti-crime strategies to tackle all forms of crimes and criminality in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the suspects arrested for drug peddling offered men of the tactical team a whooping N4 million bribe to stop disrupting the illegal business.

However, the police, who frowned at the offer, then collected the money and marked it as an exhibit, arresting the suspects for further investigations.

The statement read, “The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D, NPM, has commended the officer in charge of the police tactical team attached to Area K, Marogbo, Lagos State Command, SP Rilwan Kasumu, and team, for rejecting the sum of four million naira (#4,000,000) bribe while investigating a case of drug peddling and unlawful possession of ammunition.

“The team had arrested one Esther Newman Obiekezie, f, 42 years, aka Candy, of No 6, Mojirade Street, Ilogbo Lagos, on 6th February, 2024, at her base where she sells drugs called ICE, and recovered a large quantity of the substance and some AK47 live ammunition from her.

“In the cause of the investigation, the duo of Akete Esther, f, 43, and Oke Okebalam, m, 49 years, of Ajamgbadi Lagos, came to the station in Ijanikin, to solicit for the release of the drug peddler, Esther, and offered the sum of four million naira, and pleaded that the police should stop disrupting the illegal business (drug peddling) of Esther, henceforth.

“The police officer who frowned at the offer siezed the cash and marked it exhibit and arrested the duo for further investigation and prosecution.

“The IGP, therefore, reiterates the commitment of the Force to harnessing all available means and adopting professional anti crime strategies to tackle all forms of crimes and criminality in Nigeria.”