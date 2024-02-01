Ekiti Monarch Killing: IGP Deploys AIG, Additional Men To Akure

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun has deployed Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Abiodun Asabi, to Akure over the rising case of insecurity in Ondo and Ekiti state.

Issuing this directive in a statement by police spokesperson, the IGP condemned the killing of two traditional rulers in Ekiti State.

Naija News reports that the police boss also condemned the attack that led to the abduction of school students, teachers in Ekiti state. He explained that the AIG will coordinate a comprehensive security response to end rising cases of insecurity in Ekiti and Ondo.

He disclosed that thirteen suspects have been arrested in connection with the incidents.

The statement read, “The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, strongly condemns the recent killings of two traditional rulers and the abduction of school pupils and teachers in Ekiti State. Immediate measures have been taken to address the security challenges, with the deployment of Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Abiodun Asabi, to Zone 17 Akure.

Story continues below advertisement

“The assigned AIG will coordinate a comprehensive security response to end the unfortunate incidents in Ekiti and parts of Ondo State. Thirteen suspects have been arrested in connection with the incidents, and the IGP assures the public of the NPF’s commitment to ensuring justice and preventing a recurrence. The public is urged to remain calm, vigilant, and cooperative as efforts are made to restore peace and security in the affected areas.”