Natasha Akpoti Writes Police IG Over Incessant Bandits Attacks In Kogi

Advertisement

Senator representing Kogi Central senatorial district, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has expressed her strong condemnation of the recent violent attacks in Omala Local Government Area of Kogi state, which tragically claimed the lives of at least 19 individuals.

In light of these disturbing events, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan urged a comprehensive investigation to uncover the underlying and immediate factors that contributed to these attacks and to identify and apprehend those responsible.

The lawmaker appealed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to promptly intervene and restore peace and stability to the affected communities.

In a statement released by her media aide, Arogbonlo Israel, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan expressed her heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones as a result of this crisis.

She emphasized the urgent need for a thorough examination of the root causes of the conflict, which tragically resulted in the unjustifiable loss of innocent lives.

The senator stressed the importance of security agencies pursuing the masterminds behind the heinous crime.

She urged both the State and Federal governments to take immediate action to prevent the crisis from worsening, emphasizing the use of intelligence by security agencies in tracking down those responsible for the crime.

Furthermore, she recommended that the community collaborate with law enforcement to help identify the criminals and ensure they face legal consequences.

According to the statement: “It could be recalled the violent attacks occurred in two communities, Agojeju Odo and Abejukolo in Omala LGA of the State on Thursday, April 4.

“The gunmen, who were having a running battle with Agatu militia in Benue, extended their onslaught to Agojeju Odo, Ajokpachi Odo, Bagaji and environs, destroying their farm produce.”