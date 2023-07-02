NYSC Reveals Reason For Delay In Payment Of June Allowance To Corpers

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has explained the reason behind the delay in the payment of June 2023 monthly allowance to serving corps members.

The NYSC management in a statement on Sunday by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa said the delay is due to the administration of funds by various banks who are yet to credit Corps Members’ accounts.

The NYSC management added that it is aware of and working with the banks to facilitate the payment of the monthly allowance to corps members.

In the meantime, it appealed for calm from the corps members, urging them to remain dutiful and law-abiding.

The full statement tiltled ‘Re: Payment Of June Monthly Allowance To Corps Members’ reads: “The Management of National Youth Service Corps wishes to state that it is aware of worries and agitations by Corps Members over the delay in the payment of their June 2023 monthly allowance.

“The delay being currently experienced is due to the administration of funds by various banks who are yet to credit Corps Members’ accounts.

“In line with the above, NYSC Management is assiduously interfacing with the banks to fast track the payment of Corps Members’ June allowance without further delay.

“All Corps Members are enjoined to remain calm, law-abiding and dutiful in their respective places of national service as the Scheme will continue to treat issues relating to their welfare with utmost priority.”