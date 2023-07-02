Dialogue With Bandit Terrorists Like Niger-Delta Militants – Yerima To Tinubu

A former Zamfara Governor, Sani Yerima, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to dialogue with bandits, just as the late former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua dialogued with Niger Delta militants.

Naija News reports that Yerima, who promoted Sharia law during his tenure as Governor, stated this while speaking in an interview with BBC Hausa on Saturday.

The former Zamfara governor admitted that some bandits terrorising Nigeria are foreigners.

Yerima said, “I’m advising the government to, first of all, find time to sit with these bandits, just like they sat with Niger Delta militants in the past. Because a majority of them are Nigerians, even though there are some foreigners among them.

“But Nigerians among them can be convinced, as the Niger Delta militants were convinced and empowered to stop.

“if that fails, then the government can use force on them wherever they are.”

Recall that Yerima introduced sharia law in Zamfara state 23 years ago.

Under Yerima’s administration in 2000, Bello Buba Jangebe was amputated for stealing a cow following a Zamfara Sharia Court ruling.

Similarly, in 2001, Lawali Isa, who stole a bicycle, had his wrist cut.