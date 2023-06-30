Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 30th June, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Friday, 30th June 2023

President Bola Tinubu shared that during his campaign period, he drew inspiration from the spirit of ‘Emi Lokan’ – a Yoruba phrase meaning ‘It’s my turn’ – which he invoked from the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona.

These insights came to light during the President’s visit to the Awujale’s palace in Ijebu-Ode on Thursday.

He recounted how the phrase became a significant motif for him and his supporters during his campaign.

Tinubu also reflected on the hardship brought about by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s cash swap policy during the election period.

He stated that these challenges compelled him to invoke the spirit of freedom, particularly in the South West state.

The spokesperson to former President, Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu has refuted social media claims about Buhari’s recent meeting with his successor, President Bola Tinubu.

Shehu clarified that contrary to rumours, Buhari had not requested that Tinubu refrains from investigating former government officials.

His statement was titled, “What Buhari didn’t say to President Tinubu.”

These clarifications come in the wake of recent social media reports suggesting that during their meeting in London last week, Buhari had asked Tinubu not to probe his former cabinet members.

Shehu, who described the report as fake, said, “If social media is to be believed, former President Muhammadu Buhari is requesting his successor, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to investigate some former officials of his government.

“It is fake, let us not discuss it or give it energy or air of publicity. This is fake news, and nothing more.”

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday said he remained hopeful and optimistic about achieving victory in the last presidential election, despite the ineffective cashless policy implemented by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The President spoke in separate remarks at the palaces of the Paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, in Ijebu-Ode and Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, in Abeokuta , during a thank-you visit to the Royal Fathers.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake.

Reflecting on the challenges in the build-up to the 2023 presidential election, Tinubu recounted his concerns about the confiscation of funds and the failure of the cashless policy, and how he had previously sought wisdom and guidance from Oba Adetona during his visit to the palace.

According to the President, he invoked the spirits of wisdom and determination, symbolised by “Baba Emilokan,” to overcome the obstacles in the election.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the February 25 election, Peter Obi, has said that the situation in the country requires those in authority to lead by example.

Obi said Nigerian leaders cannot continue to preach to the people to make sacrifices without sacrificing themselves, saying that the people are really suffering following the increases in the pump price of petrol and electricity tariff.

He stated this while speaking at the funeral service of the late Dean of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Most Rev Maxwell Anikwenwa, at St Faith’s Anglican Cathedral, Awka, the Anambra capital.

The former governor of Anambra State said the behavior, character and conduct of public officers must be in consonance with what society requires today.

Senate presidential aspirant and immediate past Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has said there is no controversy about the election that produced Senator Godswill Akpabio as the current Senate President.

Naija News recalls that Akpabio, the former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, scored 63 votes to defeat the former Governor of Zamfara State, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, who polled 46 votes.

Speaking with reporters after the election, Yari alleged that his colleagues betrayed him because he was confident of scoring at least 61 votes of the 109 seats in the Senate.

But in a video clip on his Facebook page on Thursday, Kalu stated that the election that produced Akpabio as the Senate President was transparent, free and fair.

The Senator representing Abia South in the National Assembly asserted that Akpabio won the election hands down, stressing that he has since congratulated him.

According to the former governor of Abia State, Yari and others who wanted to lead the Red Chamber understand that they need to support Akpabio, saying that there are no pro and anti-Akpabio Senators.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has urged Nigerians to exercise patience with President Bola Tinubu on his decision to remove fuel subsidy.

The monarch stated this while speaking with Vanguard on the current economic crisis caused by the removal of the subsidy

The Ooni insisted that Tinubu is a decisive leader ready to serve the country with his depth of knowledge and experience.

He maintained that Tinubu would turn out to be the best president Nigeria has ever produced.

The traditional ruler advised the President not to waste time in tackling the challenges confronting the country as a man of action that he was known to be.

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olusola Oke, has described those spreading death rumours about Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State as wicked and evil.

Naija News reports that over the past few months, there have been loads of speculation regarding the health status of Akeredolu, who is out of the country for medical care.

Recall that the governor, who embarked on a 21-day medical leave outside of Nigeria on June 7, 2023, is expected back in the country on July 6, 2023.

Reacting to the development, Oke stated that those peddling fake death rumours regarding the governor are trying to cause apprehension in the state.

He said spreading serial orchestrated rumours to harass his family, admirers and the good people of Ondo state of his death is ungodly, and also reveals the toxicity of wickedness and inhumanity in the minds and hearts of those behind the rumour mill.

The former governorship aspirant claimed that Akeredolu is “rapidly responding” to treatment and would be back to continue to govern the state.

The camp of the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has reacted to the long convoy which accompanied President Bola Tinubu from the airport to his residence in Lagos State.

The President on Tuesday returned from his overseas trip and the video of his large convoy as he moved from the airport to his residence has gone viral on social media, attracting mixed reactions.

Some supporters of the president have argued that the convoy was not exclusively for the President as it included that of some other dignitaries, including Governors and other top officials.

In a statement on Thursday, the head of the Obi-Datti Media Office, Mr Diran Onifade, in reaction to the convoy put the number of vehicles in the President’s convoy at 124.

He condemned what he described as an “outlandish display of power” by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu during a recent visit to Lagos State.

According to him, Tinubu exhibited a reckless display of raw power that has not been witnessed from any politician since the creation of Nigeria by the British. He added that not even the military known for their brash and unbridled display of raw naked power dared to exhibit such recklessness.

Onifade said the Obi-Datti Media like millions of Nigerians whose sense of decency have been affronted by Tinubu’s unbridled tendency to flaunt power and position, joins the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi in pointing out the hypocrisy inherent in Tinubu’s action.

The Nigerian Navy has announced the deployment of new Flag Officers Commanding (FOCs), commandants of Teri-service institutions to man the commands and units of service across the country.

Naija News reports that this was announced in a statement issued on Wednesday night signed by the Director naval information, Commodore Ayo-Vaughn.

The deployment comprises of 56 rear admirals and one Commodore.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has returned to Lagos State after a short trip to Ogun State to meet with traditional rulers on Thursday.

President Bola Tinubu upon his return, went to the Lagos State House, Marina, for a reception organized by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in honour of him.

Those at the event include Vice President Kashim Shettima, All Progressives Congress National Chairman, Adamu Abdullahi, former Lagos State Governors, Babatunde Fashola, Akinwunmi Ambode and many others.

Those are the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News.