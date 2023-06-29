BREAKING: Tinubu Returns To Lagos, Meets Shettima, Sanwo-Olu, Ambode, Others [Video]

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has returned to Lagos State after a short trip to Ogun State to meet with traditional rulers.

President Bola Tinubu is currently at the Lagos State House, Marina, at a reception organized by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in honour of him.

Those at the event include Vice President Kashim Shettima, All Progressives Congress National Chairman, Adamu Abdullahi, former Lagos State Governors, Babatunde Fashola, Akinwunmi Ambode and many others.