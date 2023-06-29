Tinubu Reveals Why He Invoked Spirit Of ‘Emi Lokan’

President Bola Tinubu shared that during his campaign period, he drew inspiration from the spirit of ‘Emi Lokan’ – a Yoruba phrase meaning ‘It’s my turn’ – which he invoked from the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona.

These insights came to light during the President’s visit to the Awujale’s palace in Ijebu-Ode on Thursday.

He recounted how the phrase became a significant motif for him and his supporters during his campaign.

Tinubu also reflected on the hardship brought about by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s cash swap policy during the election period.

He stated that these challenges compelled him to invoke the spirit of freedom, particularly in the South West state.

He said, “I invoked the spirit of Emi Lokan from Baba (The Awujale of Ijebuland). That’s the spirit of freedom and that’s who we are as a people. You have an uncommon courage and you passed it to us.”

Naija News had earlier reported that Tinubu was warmly received by the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Adetona, along with other traditional rulers and chiefs.

Also present were the Chairman of the Ogun State Council of Obas, the Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Adewale Ajayi, and some traditional rulers and chiefs.

The President was accompanied by his Chief of Staff, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State; the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Noimot Salako-Oyedele; National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, and the Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications, and Strategy, Dele Alake.