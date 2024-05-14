Stop Spiting Tinubu, Fighting Wike Will Not Add To Your Score Card – Ex-Senator Knocks Fubara Over Planned Probe

A former federal lawmaker, who represented the Rivers Southeast Senatorial district in the National Assembly, Senator Olaka Nwogu has reacted to Governor Siminalayi Fubara intention to probe the administration of past governments.

Recall that the Rivers governor had on Monday announced that his administration will probe the past governments, especially the immediate past administration led by the current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

This development is coming amidst the ongoing political crisis rocking the state.

Reacting, while speaking in Port Harcourt on Monday, Nwogu urged the governor to stop witch-hunting the minister.

He lamented that Fubara has decided to escalate the crisis in the state despite the intervention of President Bola Tinubu.

According to Nwogu, Fubara’s move to probe Wike’s administration signals his disrespect for the president.

He said, “This is a direct spite of the President. If he chooses to abandon the eight-point agenda and to pursue this course, it means he has no respect for the President’s intervention.

“This is an unnecessary escalation. It tenses the place up. As a governor, do your job. You will be judged by the infrastructures you provide, but if you think that fighting people will add to your scorecard, let us see how.

“If you want to probe the past administration, on which records? The person setting up the panel is also the record keeper.

“What will be put before they are selective, are they doctored? This is just the most absurd of all the absurdities.”