Rivers Crisis: ‘Wike Will Soon Make Another Mistake For Supporting Tinubu In 2023′ – Charly Boy

Veteran singer and activist, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, better known as Charly Boy, has described, the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, as the ‘mistake maker’ of the century.

Charly Boy stated that with the numerous mistakes Wike had claimed to have made, he would soon claim to have made another one by supporting Bola Tinubu in 2023.

The statement came after Wike told the people of Rivers State that he had made a mistake in endorsing Governor Siminalayi Fubara and was ready to correct the mistake at the appropriate time.

Naija News reports that Wike and the Rivers State Governor have been in a conflict that has divided the state House of Assembly into two factions.

“I want to say this clearly, in life we have made a mistake. I have made a mistake. I own it up and I say God forgive me. I have said all of you forgive me. But we will correct it at the appropriate time,” Wike declared.

In response to the statement, Charly Boy posted on his X handle on Tuesday.

He wrote: “I made a mistake in 2016 by supporting Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as PDP National Chairman.

“I made another mistake in 2017 by supporting Prince Uche Secondus as PDP National Chairman.

“I made another mistake for supporting Tambuwal for PDP ticket in 2019. I made yet another mistake in 2021 by supporting Senator Iyorchia Ayu as PDP National Chairman.

“And, most recently, I made a mistake in 2023 by supporting Sir Sim Fubara as my successor. I know very soon he will make another mistake for supporting Tinubu in 2023.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you the mistake maker of the century.”