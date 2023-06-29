Tinubu, Others Should Also Make Sacrifices In Line With Nigeria’s Present Situation – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the February 25 election, Peter Obi, has said that the situation in the country requires those in authority to lead by example.

Obi said Nigerian leaders cannot continue to preach to the people to make sacrifices without sacrificing themselves, saying that the people are really suffering following the increases in the pump price of petrol and electricity tariff.

He stated this while speaking at the funeral service of the late Dean of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Most Rev Maxwell Anikwenwa, at St Faith’s Anglican Cathedral, Awka, the Anambra capital.

The former governor of Anambra State said the behavior, character and conduct of public officers must be in consonance with what society requires today.

He said: “We can’t continue to preach for people to make sacrifice without sacrificing. The sacrifice must start from the leaders, visibly and measurably because the people are suffering and we must now be at the forefront of the suffering.”

Obi described the late Anikwenwa as not only a man of God, but a great Nigerian who contributed meaningfully beyond his pastoral work, but also contributed immensely in building a better Nigeria.

“Those who know him well must testify that he was involved in advocating for a better Nigeria, good governance and everything,” Obi said.

Dignitaries at the event included the Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim represented the governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, the Senator representing Anambra Central, Victor Umeh; the House of Representatives member for Awka North and South, Professor Lilian Orogbu; Chief Judge of Anambra State, Justice Anyachebelu; and Chairman of Dozy Group, Dr. Dan Chukwudozie, among others.