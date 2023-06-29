I Am Certain Tinubu Will Be The Best President Nigeria Has Ever Produced – Ooni

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has urged Nigerians to exercise patience with President Bola Tinubu on his decision to remove fuel subsidy,

The monarch stated this while speaking with Vanguard on the current economic crisis caused by the removal of the subsidy

The Ooni insisted that Tinubu is a decisive leader ready to serve the country with his depth of knowledge and experience.

He maintained that Tinubu would turn out to be the best president Nigeria has ever produced.

He said: “Tinubu is a very decisive leader. I want to implore everybody, especially the youths of this country, to be patient with him. He is very focused; God has blessed him.

“In everything that he has been doing, he has been very consistent over the last 30 years and it is now for him to give back to the country.

“We should keep praying for him everyday. The President is getting stronger, wiser and his public rating keeps going up.

“I am very positive his going to be the best president ever produced in Nigeria.”

He advised the President not to waste time in tackling the challenges confronting the country as a man of action that he was known to be.

The Ooni also averred that as the country just transited to another civilian government, it’s best for all hands to be on deck regardless of affiliations, as the election had gone and governance and putting Nigeria on the right path to greatness should be a collective effort.