Major Shake-up As Navy Appoints New FOC, NDC Commandant, Others [Full List]

The Nigerian Navy has announced the deployment of new Flag Officers Commanding (FOCs), commandants of Teri-service institutions to man the commands and units of service across the country.

Naija News reports that this was announced in a statement issued on Wednesday night signed by the Director naval information, Commodore Ayo-Vaughn.

The deployment comprises of 56 rear admirals and one Commodore.

See full list of deployment below:

The names of the newly appointed officers include Rear Admiral Olusanya Bankole formerly the Director of Logistics, Defence Space Administration, is now appointed as the Chief of Communications and Information Technology, Naval Headquarters while Rear Admiral Alexander Bingel formerly Director Combat Policy and Tactics is now the Director of Logistics, Defence Headquarters.

Rear Admiral Ibrahim Dewu, formerly Director Project Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation Directorate, Naval Headquarters is now the Chief of Defence Civil Military Cooperation, Defence Headquarters while Rear Admiral Kennedy Ezete formerly Director Project Monitoring, Defence Headquarters resumes as the Chief of Administration, Naval Headquarters.

Rear Admiral Livingstone Izu who was the Director Manning at Naval Headquarters is the new Chief of Logistics, Naval Headquarters while Rear Admiral Musa Madugu formally Deputy Director Special Operation Forces at the Defence Headquarters has been appointed as the Admiral Superintendent Naval Ordinance Depot.

Rear Admiral Daupreye Matthew, the erstwhile Director of Innovation and Concept Development, Naval Headquarters is now the Director of Training, Defence Headquarters while Rear Admiral Zakariya Muhammad, the former Director of Training, Naval Headquarters has been reappointed Chief of Training and Operations.

Rear Admiral Emmanuel Nmoyem has been reappointed Director Human Rights Desks at the Defence Headquarters while Rear Admiral Ibrahim Shettima formerly Flag Officer Commanding Central Naval Command moves to Defence Headquarters as Director of Plans.

The former Director of Plans, Naval Headquarters, Rear Admiral Monday Unurhiere has been appointed the Chief of Defence Admimistration at the Defence Headquarters while Rear Admiral Hamza Kaoje who was the Director Equipment Standardization and Harmonization, Defence Headquarters has been appointed Group Managing Director, Navy Holdings Limited.

Rear Admiral Sulaiman El-ladan who was the Chief of Naval Engineering, Naval Headquarters is now at the Defence Research and Development Bureau at Defence Headquarters as the Director Marine Research while Rear Admiral Idi Abbas formerly Director of Operations, Naval Headquarters is now reappointed Chief of Naval Safety and Standards.

Rear Admiral Mohammed Abdullahi, the immediate past Director Communications at Naval Headquarters takes over as the Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command while Rear Admiral Saheed Akinwande formerly the Commandant Naval War College Nigeria has been appointed Director Operations, Naval Headquarters.

Rear Admiral Istifanus Albara formerly the Head ECOWAS Maritime Security Coordination Centre, Abidjan moves to Naval Headquarters as Navy Secretary while Rear Admiral Clement Atebi has been reappointed to Naval Headquarters as the Director Audit.

Rear Admiral Samson Bura formerly Director Search and Rescue, Defence Headquarters is now the Director of Logistics at the Defence Intelligence Agency while Rear Admiral Umar Chugali formerly Director Cyber at the Defence Space Administration takes over as the Flag Officer Commanding, Central Naval Command.

Rear Admiral Oluwole Fadeyi has been reappointed Director Record Returns and Analysis, Naval Headquarters, likewise Rear Admiral Olusola Oluwagbire reappointed Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command.

The new postings also saw Rear Admiral Eugenio Ferreira reappointed Commander Operation DELTA SAFE, Rear Admiral Mustapha Hassan formerly Director of Policy, Naval Headquarters redeployed to Naval War College Nigeria, Calabar as the Commandant while Rear Admiral Baratuaipri Iyalla formerly Chief Staff Officer, Logistics Command reappointed Flag Officer Commanding Logistics Command, Oghara.

Rear Admiral Kohath Levi formerly Chief Staff Officer Naval Doctrine Command resumes at Naval Headquarters as the Chief of Naval Engineering while Rear Admiral Bashir Mohammed formerly Chief of Logistics, Naval Headquarters is now the Director Project Monitoring, Defence Headquarters.

Rear Admiral Julius Nwagu formerly Director Campaign Planning, Naval Headquarters is now appointed Commandant Defence Intelligence College. Meanwhile, Rear Admiral Patrick Nwatu has been reappointed Flag Officer Commanding Naval Training Command while Rear Admiral Mike Oamen who was the Director Veterans Affairs, Naval Headquarters is now the Chief of Naval Transformation at the Naval Headquarters.

Also, Rear Admiral James Okosun has been reappointed Commandant Nigerian Navy Engineering College, Sapele, Rear Admiral Ayodeji Olugbode formerly Managing Director Admiralty Maritime Services Limited takes over as Hydrogragher of the Nigerian Navy while Rear Admiral Abolaji Orederu formerly Director of Ships Design and Acquisition at the Naval Headquarters has been appointed as the Admiral Superintendent Naval Dockyard Limited, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The immediate past Commander Naval Drafting, Rear Admiral Habilla Zakaria resumes Headquarters Naval Doctrine Command as the Flag Officer Commanding while Rear Admiral Suleiman Abdullahi, formerly Managing Director Navy Exchange Limited is now the Director of Logistics, Defence Space Administration at the Defence Headquarters.

The erstwhile Chief of Accounts and Budget, Naval Headquarters, Rear Admiral Kasimu Bushi has been appointed Managing Director Navy Hotels and Suites Limited while the immediate past Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Joseph Akpan resumes Naval Headquarters as the Chief of Policy and Plans.

Rear Admiral Abdulmajid Ibrahim, former Director Peace Keeping Operations, Naval Headquarters is appointed Director Defence Transformation at the Defence Headquarters while Rear Admiral Olumuyiwa Olotu former Flag Officer Commanding Logistics Command takes over as the Commandant National Defence College, Abuja.

Rear Admiral Ibrahim Shehu, formerly the Director Marine Engineering, Naval Headquarters is appointed Managing Director Navy Building and Construction Company Limited while Rear Admiral Abdullahi Ahmed who was Director of Recruitments Resettlement and Reserve, Naval Headquarters has been appointed Deputy Chief of Defence Space Administration at the Defence Headquarters.

Rear Admiral Fredrick Damtong formerly the Director of Weapon Engineering, Naval Headquarters resumes as the Admiral Superintendent Naval Shipyard Limited.

Also, Rear Admiral Abdul-rasheed Haruna has been reappointed as the Chief Staff Officer, Headquarters Eastern Naval Command while Rear Admiral Hamza Ibrahim who was Admiral Superintendent Naval Dockyard Limited has been appointed Managing Director Admiralty Marine Services Limited.

Rear Admiral Sunday Oyegade, the outgone Admiral Superintendent Naval Shipyard Limited assumes office as the Director Project Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation at Naval Headquarters, Rear Admiral John Mamman is reappointed Chief Staff Officer, Headquarters Western Naval Command likewise Rear Admiral John Okeke is reappointed Chief Staff Officer, Headquarters Central Naval Command.

Rear Admiral Olatunde Olodude, the former Fleet Commander Western Fleet resumes Naval Headquarters as the Director of Plans.

The redeployment also affected Rear Admiral Peter Zakaria formerly Director of Arms, Naval Headquarters now appointed Chief Staff Officer, Headquarters Logistics Command and Rear Admiral Sunday Atakpa who is reappointed Chief Staff Officer, Headquarters Naval Training Command.

Rear Admiral Abdul-hamid Baba-Inna, formerly the Director of Legal Services, Naval Headquarters is now Director of Administration, Naval Headquarters while Rear Admiral Patrick Effah, formerly Director of Maritime Domain Awareness, Naval Headquarters is now the Director of Naval Intelligence.

Rear Admiral Abubakar Mustapha who was the Deputy Director Defence Affairs at the Office of the National Security Adviser assumes office as the Director of Training, Naval Headquarters while Rear Admiral Chidozie Okehie, the immediate past Director of Personnel Release at the Naval Headquarters takes over as the Deputy Commandant, Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji.

Rear Admiral Olusegun Soyemi, formerly the Director Monitoring and Evaluation Analysis , Naval Headquarters is appointed Director of Policy, Naval Headquarters while Rear Admiral Abraham Zipelle, formerly Commandant Defence Intelligence College now moves to Naval Headquarters as the Director of Manning.

Furthermore, Commodore Omotola Olukoya who was the Commander Central Pay Office resumes as the new Chief of Accounts and Budget, Naval Headquarters.