Ogalla Takes Over As Chief Of Naval Staff [Photos]

Real Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla has taken over as the new Chief of Naval Staff, following his appointment by President Bola Tinubu recently.

Ogalla took over from his predecessor, Admiral Awwal Gambo, during a handing-over ceremony that took place at the Naval Headquarters in Abuja.

Earlier in the week, there were reports that Gambo refused to hand over to Ogalla after he was sacked by President Tinubu alongside other Sevice Chiefs.

However, the Nigerian Navy refuted the claims, stating that the process of handing over to a new administration is “procedural”.

In his inaugural speech, Ogalla promised that the Navy under his command will put an end to crude oil theft, and illegal refineries in the country.

He said that he would also enhance the navy’s capabilities to combat piracy and sea robbery and ensure the general safety of our maritime domain.

He said: “The task ahead of us is challenging. We continually face significant threats such as crude oil theft, prevalence of illegal refineries, illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, piracy, sea robbery, various forms of trafficking and other maritime crimes. These are not just threats to our maritime security, but also to our economic stability and national development. But let me be clear: We are committed to tackling these security challenges head-on.

“I firmly believe that navigating the challenges of maritime security is a journey, not a destination. It will therefore require our unwavering commitment, steadfast resolve, and collective effort. With an ever-evolving mindset, continuous dedication to professionalism, fervent drive towards innovation, and an undying spirit of teamwork, I am confident that we can transform our maritime domain into a safer, more secure, and prosperous space for socio economic activities to thrive in fulfillment of our constitutional mandate.

“To achieve this, I solicit the cooperation of all personnel. Each one of us has a crucial role to play in ensuring the success of our Navy and I am confident that with our collective efforts as exemplified by our motto Onward Together, we can overcome these challenges.”

He urged all officers and ratings of the Nigerian Navy to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and dedication to duties, in order to build the Navy country can be proud of.

Earlier, the outgoing CNS, Admiral Gambo acknowledged the contribution of his wife towards the success of his career and his tenure.

He said the Nigerian Navy must play a leading role in combating maritime crimes to safeguard the nation’s prosperity and wellbeing of the citizenry.

Gambo added that the adverse impact of these crimes was and remains enormous and should be decisively addressed.

He said that during his period as the CNS, the devastating effects of maritime crime renewed their vigour to evolve more stringent operations concepts and strategies, which made them to heightened their commitment to anti-piracy operations, anti-COT operations, choke point operations as well as riverine and swamp operations.