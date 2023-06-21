Ex-Chief Of Naval Staff, Gambo Reportedly Refuses To Hand Over To Successor Despite Presidential Directive

The former Naval Chief, Awwal Zubairu Gambo, despite a presidential directive, has chosen to remain in his position.

Naija News learnt that Gambo’s reported action is coming two days after President Bola Tinubu sacked all service chiefs.

Recall that Tinubu after sacking the service chiefs appointed by ex-president, Muhammadu Buhari decided to appoint fresh chiefs.

According to sources that spoke with Peoples Gazette, Gambo plans to leave office on Friday after settling several financial matters, including payment of billions of naira to contractors and naval officers.

While the other service chiefs have obeyed the presidential order, Gambo remains in his position, citing unresolved issues.

He insists that he is responsible for releasing funds to the Nigerian Navy and will not leave the office until he fulfils this obligation.

A source from the Nigerian Navy headquarters in Abuja that spoke with the platform said, “The chief of naval staff is still here.

“We have been begging him to comply with the order of the president and vacate office for the new person that was appointed.”

Gambo reportedly said he was responsible for the release of the funds to the Nigerian Navy and will not be leaving office until entitled contractors and naval officers had been paid.

Sources further stated that he has insisted that the payment to contractors may be delayed by his successor, even though he was assured that the Navy would meet all valid contractual obligations.

A senior naval officer that spoke with the platform said, “He wants to pay contractors, himself and other naval officers some billions in capital.

“We have never seen anything like this before in our service.

“He should realise that any action he takes after the president’s public announcement is null and void in the Nigerian Navy.”

Additionally, Gambo is looking to distribute millions of dollars for emergency repairs on the NNS Aradu, a large naval ship.

This decision comes despite recommendations that the ship be decommissioned and transferred to a naval museum.

“He also mentioned that he was finalising payment for the repair of NNS Aradu, despite our conclusion that the ship should be decommissioned and sent to the naval museum,” a source said.

The navy under Gambo had reportedly budgeted $200 million for the repairs, even though he was advised to take the ship, first commissioned in 1980, out of service.