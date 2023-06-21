Navy Speaks On Ex-Chief Of Naval Staff, Gambo Failing To Handover Despite Tinubu’s Directive

The Nigerian Navy authorities on Wednesday debunked rumours circulated in some media outlets alleging that the outgoing Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, had refused to hand over his post to his successor, Admiral Ikechukwu Ogalla.

They dismissed these insinuations as complete fabrications and falsehoods.

The Director of Naval Information, Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, issued a statement declaring that the handover had adhered to standard practices.

He explained that traditionally, the outgoing Chief of Naval Staff is required to provide a detailed briefing to the incoming Chief, as well as conduct a tour of key naval facilities and perform the ceremonial lowering of the ensign.

Commodore Ayo-Vanghan said, “The attention of the Naval Allegation of Outgone CNS’s Refusal to Hand Over Headquarters has been drawn to a malicious publication by some online media, alleging the refusal of the outgoing Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral AZ Gambo to hand over to the incoming Chief of the Naval Staff, Rear Admiral EI Ogalla.

“The media reports are total lies, misleading and capable of spreading falsehood to unsuspecting members of the public. It is therefore necessary to put the record straight.

“Suffice to state that handing and taking over ceremony in the Nigerian Navy from inception is procedural.

“Upon the announcement of the change of the ‘Watch on deck’, the outgoing CNS is expected to give a detailed brief to the incoming CNS, tour key naval facilities and perform the ceremonial lowering of ensign.

“Accordingly, the programme of events leading to the formal handing and taking over ceremony has kicked off to culminate at a public ceremony on Friday 23 June 2023 in line with age-long naval tradition.

“Instructively, it is pertinent to mention that sister Services are also due to handover as they have set aside specific dates for their handing and taking over ceremonies.

“Members of the public are therefore advised to discountenance the malicious publication and erroneous information as a figment of the reporter’s imagination.”