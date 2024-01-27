FG Probes Allegations Of Oil Theft, Sabotage Against Naval Chief, Ogalla

The Federal Government has vowed to probe allegations of coordinated oil bunkering scheme and multibillion-naira contract-splitting fraud levelled against the Chief of Naval Staff, Emmanuel Ogalla.

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, made this known in a press statement released Friday by his spokesman, Henshaw Ogubike.

Naija News understands that Ogalla is facing allegations of impropriety on many fronts since his clandestine dealings came to light, details of which had reached top levels of the chain of command and on the verge of being brought to the notice of President Bola Tinubu.

According to Peoples Gazette, Ogalla was accused to have repeatedly offered the protection of the Nigerian Navy to oil thieves since he took office.

Additionally, the news platform reveal a concerted effort to stifle inquiries into vessels suspected of trafficking stolen crude oil, further tarnishing the integrity of his nascent leadership as well as a violation of the Procurement Act 2007 by splitting navy arms procurement into 30 contracts awarded to a single firm in November 2023.

Ogalla was also said to have refused to approve transfer of naval officers found culpable of several unprofessional conducts to the dismay of other members of the navy brass and disciplinary unit.

But according to Matawalle, the allegations levelled against Ogalla are serious, adding that the government is committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and accountability within the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The statement added: “In the light of the allegations, we assure the public that the ministry of defence will collaborate fully with relevant authorities to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

“It is our collective responsibility to maintain the trust and confidence of the Nigerian people in the institutions that safeguard our nation’s security. We call for patience as the investigative process unfolds and trusts that justice will be served in accordance with the rule of law.’’