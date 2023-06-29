Orji Kalu Speaks On Controversy About Akpabio’s Emergence As Senate President

Senate presidential aspirant and immediate past Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has said there is no controversy about the election that produced Senator Godswill Akpabio as the current Senate President.

Naija News recalls that Akpabio, the former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, scored 63 votes to defeat the former Governor of Zamfara State, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, who polled 46 votes.

Speaking with reporters after the election, Yari alleged that his colleagues betrayed him because he was confident of scoring at least 61 votes of the 109 seats in the Senate.

But in a video clip on his Facebook page on Thursday, Kalu stated that the election that produced Akpabio as the Senate President was transparent, free and fair.

The Senator representing Abia South in the National Assembly asserted that Akpabio won the election hands down, stressing that he has since congratulated him.

According to the former governor of Abia State, Yari and others who wanted to lead the Red Chamber understand that they need to support Akpabio, saying that there are no pro and anti-Akpabio Senators.

He said: “Let me be honest with you; the election in the Senate was very transparent. Senator Akpabio won the election.

“It was free; it was fair. I congratulate the clerk of the national assembly, and I congratulate the clerk and all the staff of the senate. You know I cannot lie against my conscience. Akpabio won the election hands down.

“There was no controversy about who won the election. If there is anything another person wants to say, that is their business. Akpabio won the election to my conscience, to my seeing and my honour, and we have since congratulated him.

“There are no pro and anti-Akpabio senators. Even Senator Abdulaziz Yari understands we have to work with Akpabio.

“He is the Senate President. We have congratulated him, and I am using this Sallah period to appeal to our people to come together and work as one senate.”