Senate: Former Governors Who Have Sponsored Bills In 10 Months (Full List)

Findings have shown that nine of the 13 former Governors in the 10th National Assembly have sponsored at least a bill each to their credit.

Naija News earlier reported that a document obtained from the National Assembly showed that from June 13, 2023, to March 14, 2024, twenty-one senators, including four former governors, have not sponsored any bill.

However, a total of 279 bills had been sponsored in the Senate by some former Governors and other senators.

Below is a list of Governors who have sponsored bills during the period under review.

1. Senator Gbenga Daniel (APC-Ogun East): The former Governor of Ogun State has sponsored four bills, the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure Act (Amendment) Bill, 2024; the Federal College of Aviation Technology (Establishment) Bill, 2023; the Terminal Illness Trust Fund (Establishment) Bill, 2023 and the Media Practitioners Registration Council of Nigeria (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

2. Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former governor of Akwa Ibom State: Akpabio has sponsored the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (Alteration) Bill, 2023 and the National Institute for Electoral Studies (Establishment) Bill, 2023.

3. Senator Orji Kalu (APC-Abia North): Kalu has five bills to his name, the Coastal and Inland Shipping (Cabotage) Act (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the Armed Forces Act (Amendment) Bill, 2024; the Compulsory Free Universal Basic Education Act (Amendment) Bill, 2024; the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2024 and the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Agency Act (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

4. Senator Danjuma Goje (APC-Gombe Central): The former governor of Gombe State has sponsored two bills in the 10th Assembly: the Federal University of Horticulture Dadin-Kowa, Gombe State (Establishment) Bill and the Federal Medical Centre Act (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

5. Former governor of Gombe State, Senator Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo (PDP- Gombe North): He has sponsored the Federal University of Education (Technical), Gombe (Establishment) Bill, 2023 and the Federal College of Forestry, Wawa Zange, Dukku, Gombe State (Establishment) Bill, 2023.

6. Former governor of Kebbi State, Senator Adamu Aliero (PDP-Kebbi Central): Aliero has sponsored the Federal University, Birnin Kebbi (Establishment) Bill, 2023.

7. Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal (PDP-Sokoko South): The immediate past Governor of Sokoto and former speaker of the House of Representatives sponsored the Federal Housing Authority Act (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

8. Senator Abubakar Bello (APC- Niger North): The immediate past governor of Niger State, Bello, has also sponsored two bills: the Institute of Information and Communication Technology, Wushishi, Niger State (Establishment) Bill, 2023 and the Agriculture Research Council of Nigeria Act (Enactment) Bill, 2023.

9. Senator Aliyu Wammako (APC-Sokoto North): The former governor of Sokoto State has also sponsored two bills: the National War College Act (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Pension Reform Act (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

Meanwhile, in the Senate as a whole, the Senate Majority Leader, Michael Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central), who sponsored 23 bills, has had the highest number of sponsored bills with the Deputy Senate President, Barau I. Jibrin (APC, Kano North) closely following behind with 15 bills.