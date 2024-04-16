List Of Former Governors, 21 Other Senators Who Have Not Sponsored Any Bill In 10 Months

Advertisement

A document from the National Assembly shows that at least four of the 13 former Governors in the Senate and 21 other senators have not sponsored any bill after the 10th National Assembly was inaugurated on June 13, 2023.

Naija News reports that the ex-governors in the Senate are Senate President Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom), Aliyu Wammako (Sokoto), Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Adams Oshiomhole (Edo), Ibrahim Dankwambo (Gombe), Abubakar Bello (Niger), Orji Kalu (Abia), Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa), Adamu Aliero (Kebbi), Danjuma Goje (Gombe), Gbenga Daniel (Ogun) and Simon Lalong (Plateau).

However, the document obtained by Daily Trust shows that from June 13, 2023, to March 14, 2024, former governors who have not sponsored any bill are Senators Seriake Dickson (PDP-Bayelsa West), Adams Oshiomhole (APC-Edo North), Abdulaziz Yari (APC -Zamfara West), and Simon Lalong (APC—Plateau South).

Unlike other former Governors, Lalong was sworn in as a senator in December 2023 when the Court of Appeal sacked Napoleon Bali of the PDP and declared him the winner of the election.

It would be recalled that Lalong had served as Minister of Labour, Employment and Productivity in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s cabinet for about four months before going to the Senate.

Other senators who are also yet to sponsor any bill within the period under review are Victor Umeh (Anambra Central), Titus Tartenger Zam (Benue North West), Anthony Ani (Ebonyi South), Imasuen Neda Bernards (Edo South), Oluwole Fasuyi Cyril (Ekiti North), Okechukwu Ezea (Enugu North), Chukwu Chizoba (Enugu East), Kaila Samaila Dahuwa (Bauchi North), Abdul Ningi (Bauchi Central), Khabeeb Mustapha (Jigawa South West), Rufai Hanga (Kano Central), Abdulaziz Yar’adua (Katsina Central), Mohammed Dandutse Muntari (Katsina South), Peter Jiya (Niger South), Adegbonmire Adeniyi Ayodele (Ondo Central), Oyewumi Kamorudeen Olalere (Osun West), Pam Dachungyang (Plateau North), Onyesoh Allwell Heacho (Rivers East), Ibrahim Lamido (Sokoto East), Manu Haruna (Taraba Central) and Musa Mustapha (Yobe East).

However, Ani, Dachungyang and Mustapha were inaugurated into the Senate at later dates.

Speaking to the aforementioned publication, Senator Oshiomhole’s media aide, Victor Oshioke, said his principal had sponsored a motion on the Benin-Auchi Road and is currently working on a bill that will soon be presented to the floor of the Senate.

He said, “So, he is sponsoring his own bill very soon too.”

Also, while defending his principal, Senator Lalong’s media aide, Simon Makut, said, “The distinguished senator will sponsor bills.”