Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 26th June, 2023

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has encouraged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to confront the so-called “subsidy cabals” head-on.

He commended the President’s recent decision to remove fuel subsidy as an excellent move but emphasized the need for Tinubu to use his powers to recover any misappropriated funds.

In a conversation with reporters during a Thanksgiving church service in Kaduna, Dogara expressed support for the President’s actions, stating, “We stand by him on the subsidy removal but he must be courageous to pursue the subsidy Cabals and recover all the stolen monies from them and prosecute them accordingly.”

The former Speaker noted that Tinubu has displayed admirable leadership skills by including representatives from all regions in the appointment of Service Chiefs, irrespective of party, ethnicity, and religion.

The immediate past Minister of Interior and former Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola still has a lot to contribute to the political landscape in Nigeria.

This position was shared by the Owaale of Ikare-Akoko, Oba Adeleke Adedoyin-Adegbite over the weekend in Akure, Ondo State during a reception organized for the former Minister by the Old Students Association of Akoko Anglican Grammar School, Arigidi-Akoko, Ondo state.

According to the traditional ruler, those who think Aregbesola is politically finished will be disappointed as the former Governor has not reached his peak.

A butcher named Usman Buda in Sokoto State was killed following accusations of making blasphemous remarks against the Holy Prophet.

The incident, which occurred during a dispute with another trader, took place around 8 am on Sunday at the main Sokoto Abattoir, according to Daily Trust.

An eyewitness told the platform, “Our leaders made a fruitless attempt to save him but they could not contain the crowd. They initially rescued him and hid him before they were overpowered.”

The crowd, largely composed of fellow butchers, reportedly beat Buda to death, with his body later removed by the police.

Close business associates also tried to intervene, with some of them reportedly suffering injuries and now receiving medical treatment.

The Sokoto state police confirmed the murder and reported that they had received a distress call about the incident.

A statement by the Public Relation Officer of the Command, ASP Ahmad Rufa’i, revealed that a team of policemen were led to the scene by the Commissioner of Police, Area Commander Metro, and DPO Kwanni, only to find the mob had dispersed and Buda left unconscious.

He was transported to Usmanu Danfodio Teaching Hospital Sokoto (UDUTH), where he was later confirmed dead.

The acting Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun has scheduled a meeting with Commanders of the seventy-nine (79) Police Mobile Force Squadrons on how to improve internal security.

The meeting which is scheduled for Monday, 26th June is part of efforts to improve the security of lives and property in the country.

According to a statement on Sunday by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the IGP’s meeting with the commanders will focus on how to upskill them on new operational strategies for improved training, deployments and enhanced tactical engagements.

A non-governmental organization known as Youth Rights Campaign (YRC) has demanded that President Bola Tinubu and all other political office holders in Nigeria be placed on the national minimum wage.

According to the organization, it is not fair to ask average Nigerians to make sacrifices for the country while the political elites feed large on the nation’s resources.

The group through its national coordinator, Michael Lenin also demanded the increase of the minimum wage up to N200,000 per month without retrenchment and an unemployment allowance for young people without a job.

YRC stated this while condemning the planned 114 percent pay rise for political office holders.

The group observed that Tinubu and all political officeholders actually need to take a pay cut because of the humongous salaries and allowances they already receive but the citizens have to battle with issues of fuel subsidy removal, currency devaluation, planned increase in electricity tariff and introduction of tuition fees in public higher institutions.

On Sunday, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) maintained that its planned electricity tariff hike across its franchise states would commence July 1, 2023, as announced earlier.

Naija News understands that the planned electricity tariff hike had attracted reactions among stakeholders when it was first announced.

However, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration allayed fears in a statement issued during the week.

The incumbent government promised Nigerians that the power supply across the county would improve ahead of the planned electricity tariff hike on July 1.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Power, Temitope Fashedemi, made the promise during a meeting with the Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Ms Olu Verheijen, last Thursday in Abuja, Naija News reports.

In a terse statement, however, issued on Sunday night, AEDC stated that the latest tariff review was due to the fluctuation of the Naira in the exchange rate.

President Bola Tinubu shared a glimpse into his humble beginnings, revealing that he once worked as a taxi driver in the United States and even experienced being slapped by a naval officer for unintentionally overcharging him.

The President’s experiences were published in a biography titled ‘Tinubu: My life as gypsy cab driver in the US’, written by seasoned journalist Mike Awoyinfa and featured on the back page of a national daily.

According to the story, Tinubu worked as an unlicensed taxi driver in Chicago, picking passengers up from the airport and driving them to their destinations.

The President revealed that he took up this driving job as a means of financial support before he started school.

Senators from opposition parties have promised to stand against any attempts to impose unwelcome leadership on the minority caucus.

The four main roles of the opposition parties in the Senate are minority leader, deputy minority leader, minority whip, and deputy whip.

Nyesom Wike, the recent governor of Rivers state, held a lengthy discussion with Senate President Godswill Akpabio, presumably aiming to place his political allies in minority leadership roles in the Senate.

After a prolonged meeting at the National Assembly, Wike departed around 6.30 pm without giving any statements to the press.

It’s reported that Wike was successful in advancing his associate, Kingsley Chinda, to the position of minority leader in the House of Representatives.

However, senators from opposition parties have stated they will not allow a “compromised leadership” to be thrust upon them by forces both inside and outside the National Assembly.

The council chairman of the Ivo Local Government Area in Ebonyi State, Mr Emmanuel Ajah, confirmed on Sunday the arrest of eight kidnappers.

The group is accused of the killing of an Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) staff member, Emmanuel Igwe, and related criminal activities.

The suspects are believed to have abducted Igwe’s wife and murdered the father of the Ohanaeze youth leader, Ajah Okeafor, while he was harvesting yams. Fortunately, Igwe’s wife was later rescued unharmed after a ransom was paid.

Ajah indicated that the kidnappers were pursued to their hideout and captured through the concerted effort of security agencies.

The council chairman revealed that the arrested suspects are behind several kidnapping incidents in the area.

In response, he pledged to rally security operatives to search their hideout to avert any future incidents.

Former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, denies any political affiliation with Emeka Ihedioha, the immediate past governor of the state.

He clarified this during a discussion with journalists at his mansion in Owerri, the state capital.

Okorocha commented on rumors surrounding his recent visit to Ihedioha’s house in Mbaise, stating that those making a political issue of it were mistaken.

When asked to comment on the perceived growing relationship between him and Ihedioha, Okorocha, who served as governor from 2011 to 2019, explained there was nothing politecally significant about their connection.

The former governor clarified that his visit to Ihedioha’s house was purely out of sympathy following the death of Ihedioha’s mother.

