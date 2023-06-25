Sokoto Butcher Killed Over Accusations Of Blasphemy

A butcher named Usman Buda in Sokoto State was killed following accusations of making blasphemous remarks against the Holy Prophet.

The incident, which occurred during a dispute with another trader, took place around 8 am on Sunday at the main Sokoto Abattoir, according to Daily Trust.

An eyewitness told the platform, “Our leaders made a fruitless attempt to save him but they could not contain the crowd. They initially rescued him and hid him before they were overpowered.”

The crowd, largely composed of fellow butchers, reportedly beat Buda to death, with his body later removed by the police.

Close business associates also tried to intervene, with some of them reportedly suffering injuries and now receiving medical treatment.

According to a security officer who wished to remain anonymous, Buda originally came from Tambuwal local government area but was living in Gidan Igwe, Sokoto North local government area.

Buda was known for selling cow entrails at the Sokoto Fish and Vegetables market, also known as Kasuwan Dankure.

A neighbour, Malam Yusuf, expressed shock at Buda’s death, describing him as a religious individual and part of the Izala sect.

Yusuf stated, “There is no way he could make such a statement against the Holy Prophet. There must be a reason behind his murder.”

Other individuals in the market, including another butcher and a seller of perishable items, also expressed disbelief over the incident, suggesting that Buda’s popularity in his business may have generated envy amongst his colleagues.

The Sokoto state police confirmed the murder and reported that they had received a distress call about the incident.

A statement by the Public Relation Officer of the Command, ASP Ahmad Rufa’i, revealed that a team of policemen were led to the scene by the Commissioner of Police, Area Commander Metro, and DPO Kwanni, only to find the mob had dispersed and Buda left unconscious.

He was transported to Usmanu Danfodio Teaching Hospital Sokoto (UDUTH), where he was later confirmed dead.

Investigations are currently underway to identify and arrest the perpetrators.