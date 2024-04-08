Peter Obi Reacts To Death Of Nine Persons In Sokoto

Advertisement

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has expressed sadness over the death of nine persons during a stampede that occurred at the residence of the former Governor of Sokoto State, Aliyu Wamakko.

Naija News earlier reported that at least nine persons reportedly died, and thirty others were seriously injured in the sad incident.

The sad incident happened on Thursday night as residents struggled for palliatives being shared at the Senator’s residence in the Gawon Nama area of the state.

It was gathered that a volunteer operative of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) was among those who died in the incident.

Those who were injured during the incident were taken to hospitals for treatment and are responding to treatments.

In a statement posted on his official X handle on Sunday, Obi said the stampede is yet another unfortunate and avoidable tragedy.

The former Governor Of Anambra State stated that the tragic incident serves as a poignant reminder of the daily struggles endured by countless impoverished Nigerians.

He noted that rather than perpetuating a cycle of dependency on palliatives, the government should focus on cultivating an environment where all Nigerians have the opportunity to contribute meaningfully to society.

He wrote: “The recent tragic stampede in Sokoto over relief materials meant for the less privileged is yet another unfortunate and avoidable tragedy. The stampede resulted in the loss of nine lives and left 30 others injured at the premises of Senator Aliyu Wammako’s house.

“This serves as a poignant reminder of the daily struggles endured by countless impoverished Nigerians. While acts of generosity, such as those demonstrated by Senator Aliyu Wamakko, cannot be discouraged, they must not divert attention from the pressing need to address the underlying causes of poverty and inequality.

“It is truly disheartening to witness fellow citizens risking their lives simply to fulfil their basic needs, whether for sustenance or other essentials.

“Rather than perpetuating a cycle of dependency on charitable handouts, our focus should be on cultivating an environment where all Nigerians have the opportunity to contribute meaningfully to society and also the capacity for self-sustenance on basic needs.

“This is precisely why I am steadfast in my advocacy for a shift from consumption to production—a fundamental principle essential for our nation’s long-term prosperity and well-being.

“Through strategic investments in education, job creation, and entrepreneurship, we can empower individuals to attain self-sufficiency and propel economic growth from within.

“As a nation, we must prioritize the implementation of policies and initiatives that foster productivity and spur innovation, thereby lifting our people out of poverty and paving the way for a more sustainable future for all.

“Let us unite in our efforts to build a Nigeria where every citizen is afforded the chance to thrive and actively contribute to the collective prosperity of our nation.”