The immediate past Minister of Interior and former Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola still has a lot to contribute to the political landscape in Nigeria.

This position was shared by the Owaale of Ikare-Akoko, Oba Adeleke Adedoyin-Adegbite over the weekend in Akure, Ondo State during a reception organized for the former Minister by the Old Students Association of Akoko Anglican Grammar School, Arigidi-Akoko, Ondo state.

According to the traditional ruler, those who think Aregbesola is politically finished will be disappointed as the former Governor has not reached his peak.

“Aregbesola is a rare politician with innate Omoluabi virtues. He is responsible, transparent and humane. He is a blessing to many generations.

“Let me state that the end has not come for Aregbesola in Nigerian politics and governance. Those who think the end has come for him will be disappointed eventually. He has not reached the peak of his political career.

“The road to farm will not be blocked to a farmer that has God and cutlass. We shall all be alive to celebrate another good chapter of his life,” the monarch declared.

I Am Happy And Fulfilled

Speaking during the reception in his honour, Aregbesola praised God for the privilege given to him and rated his leadership performance high.

He also appreciated the people for the recognition and reception.

He said; ”Today, I am happy and fulfilled. It is by the grace of God and a great privilege to have been in a position of leadership three times and to have left indelible footprints on my paths and be celebrated in this manner.

“I thank God for enabling me to serve with distinction, honour and integrity as Minister and returning home to these receptions and tumultuous celebrations.

” The outpouring of love by the people, friends and associates fill me with the deepest emotions and never cease to draw tears from my eyes.”

The former governor, however, tackled his predecessor, Gboyega Oyetola, for the reversal of the education policy he introduced in the state during his tenure.

According to him “the 4-5-3-4 policy introduced by him was aimed to bring, to the fore, the importance of education the society and to ensure that no child of school age is excluded from getting a quality western education.

“All governments must know that no matter how attractive private schools may be, they will never be able to displace government funded public foundation education schools.

“If we really want to provide education to all the children and stimulate development from bottom up. It is a dream we must never give up on.”

Aregbesola added that as the Governor of Osun State, he sought to replicate the educational policy and programme of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

“I must also mention that the schools across Western region at the time taught and instilled ethics, social etiquette, morals and leadership and produced these great people.

“This is a testament to a remarkable public education policy and programme of Chief Obafemi Awolowo and his people oriented political platform.

“When I became governor in Osun, I sought to replicate this idea. Our administration built 11 state of the art 3,000 capacity model secondary schools, in addition to rehabilitating and upgrading the existing ones.

“Each school has 72 classrooms which can each comfortably accommodate 49 students and six rooms for study groups. It is equipped with six laboratories, 36 toilets separated equally for boys and girls, two libraries for science and arts each, facility manager’s office, a bookshop and a sick bay.

“We introduced Opon Imo the tablet of Knowledge; a digital education tool, ethics and discipline in public schools and even established a state-wide agency on public school discipline. We introduced calisthenics and school feeding and health programme.

“Nevertheless, our commitment then was from the understanding that there is no alternative to a sound public foundation education,” the former Minister submitted.