Eight Kidnappers Who Killed INEC Employee In Ebonyi Arrested

The council chairman of the Ivo Local Government Area in Ebonyi State, Mr Emmanuel Ajah, confirmed on Sunday the arrest of eight kidnappers.

The group is accused of the killing of an Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) staff member, Emmanuel Igwe, and related criminal activities.

The suspects are believed to have abducted Igwe’s wife and murdered the father of the Ohanaeze youth leader, Ajah Okeafor, while he was harvesting yams. Fortunately, Igwe’s wife was later rescued unharmed after a ransom was paid.

Ajah indicated that the kidnappers were pursued to their hideout and captured through the concerted effort of security agencies.

“We have apprehended eight of them, and we are still searching for the remaining two, who are the major kingpin,” he added.

The council chairman revealed that the arrested suspects are behind several kidnapping incidents in the area.

In response, he pledged to rally security operatives to search their hideout to avert any future incidents.

Ajah urged locals to avoid any involvement in criminal activities, cautioning that “no one will be spared.”

He also asked for their assistance in providing valuable information to police to help capture the remaining suspects.