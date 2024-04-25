Former Lawmaker Dumps PDP In Ebonyi

Former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Sylvester Ogbaga, has officially tendered his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Naija News understands that Ogbaga represented the Abakiliki/lzzi federal constituency of Ebonyi State from 1999 to 2023.

His decision to leave the party was conveyed through a resignation letter dated April 24, 2024, addressed to the Chairman of the PDP, Anmegu Enyigba ward.

Copies of the letter were also sent to the Local Government Area and the party’s state chairmen.

“l am writing to officially inform you of my resignation from PDP. After a careful evaluation and consideration of the current political state of the party, l have to take a leave.

“I have remained a member of PDP since 1998 and have contributed my quota to the development of the party with huge sacrifices and support.

“It is with every sense of responsibility l want to emphasize that this is a personal decision. I thank you for your unique leadership style and support.

“Lastly, wishing my former party the PDP well in her future endeavours,” Ogbaga noted in the letter obtained by journalists.

Earlier in the week, the Ebonyi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) received some new members who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP).

Naija News understands that the politicians from Ndufu Alike ward in Ikwo Local Government Area of the state were received into the APC by Chinedu Ogah, the representative of Ikwo/Ezza-South Federal Constituency in the National Assembly.

In his remark, while welcoming the new members upon their arrival at Ndufu Alike junction, Ogah expressed his gratitude towards the defectors for their decision to align with the ruling party.

He also expressed his appreciation to the party leaders within the ward for their dedication and service.

Ogah reassured the defectors of their place within the party and encouraged the residents of Ndufu Alike ward to continue their unwavering support for Governor Francis Nwifuru’s effective governance in Ebonyi State.

During their addresses, some of the defectors from the PDP and Labour Party characterized their previous parties as feeble in the state, pledging to consistently exert effort to bolster the party’s influence at the grassroots.

Naija News understands that among those present at the defection were Hon. Uchenna Nwanchor, the party’s ward Chairman, Hon. Osita Ogidi Ali; the Coordinator, Apostle Emmanuel Mbam; the Ward Councillor, Hon. Sunday Nworie; the Women leader, Nweke Elizabeth, and others.