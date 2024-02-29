Unknown Gunmen Storm Home Of POS Operator, Murder Him In Cold Blood

Unknown gunmen have murdered a point of sales (POS) operator in Ebonyi State.

The assailants reportedly shot and killed the deceased identified as Louis Enoshi.

A source told Daily Post that the assailants stormed the house of Enoshi , who is an indigene of Umuogudu Akpu Ngbo in the Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state, around 2:00hrs on Wednesday morning.

They demanded cash and in the process, shot him dead.

It was also gathered that the gunmen made away with the mobile phone, cash and POS machines of the victim.

The source said, “At the early hours of today, 28th February 2024, at about 2 am; Mr. Enoshi Louis, a native of Ndiagu Orie of Umuogudu Akpu Ngbo, was shot in his resident at Ezzamgbo in Ohaukwu LGA; Ebonyi State, by unidentified armed persons.

“He died on the spot, they made away with his Firstmonie POS machines, physical cash and phones. Leaving the wife who is pregnant with two kids devastated”.

Meanwhile, the Ebonyi State Police Command is yet to react at the time of filing this report.