Ebonyi Govt Denies Illegal Deduction From LG Accounts

Ebonyi State government has denied tampering with local government funds, insisting that the financial autonomy is being implemented in the state.

Naija News reports that the commissioner for Local Government, Rural Development and Chieftaincy Matters, Uchenna Igwe, made this known while reacting to some insinuations that the local government system in the state is being starved of funds because of some illegal deductions from their accounts by state government agents.

According to Igwe, local government funds go straight to their accounts and are used to develop their areas, stressing that the Ministry ensure the funds are judiciously utilised.

He further declared that there are no joint projects between the state and local governments, adding that building a duplex for traditional rulers is purely the project of the local governments.

Also speaking on the issue, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Rural Development, Paul Nwogha, said that compulsory deductions include payments to teachers, pensions, and Local government workers, and what is left after these reductions are shared between the local government and the development centres.

He added, “You people are aware we run two local government system, the parent local government areas and the development centers, and according to to our local government Law after those mentioned reductions, 40% goes to the main local government while 60% goes to the development centers.

“Our governor, Chief Francis Nwifuru is a man who believes in rule of Law and respect for constituted authority and will not tolerate or approve such reductions.”