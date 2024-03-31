Ex-Senate President, Pius Anyim’s Loyalists, Others Join APC In Ebonyi

Advertisement

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has received new members in Ebonyi State as supporters of former Senate President and secretary to the government of the federation, Anyim Pius Anyim, switched their allegiance.

Formerly aligned with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Anyim’s loyalists announced their decision to join the APC over the weekend.

Naija News understands that the defectors include notable figures such as former two-term House of Representatives member Hon. Livunus Makwe, former two-term House of Assembly member Hon. Oliver Osi, and Aja Nwabueze, who served as the deputy governorship candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the 2023 general elections in the state.

Additionally, leaders and members of other political parties, such as the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and the National Rescue Movement (NRM), also switched to the ruling party in the local government.

The defectors were warmly welcomed by the APC state chairman, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, and Ivo LGA chairman, Chief Emmanuel Ajah.

“The defectors are coming into APC because of the good work of His Excellency the Governor.

“Government is a big institution and APC is large enough to accommodate everyone. We are one big family, we are united. We will give you your dues in the party, and we will carry you along in everything we do,” Ajah stated.

Makwe, representing the PDP defectors, emphasized that their decision to join the APC was to enhance and contribute positively to the party. They cited the abandonment of zoning by the PDP during the 2023 general election as the reason for their departure.

The politicians praised the local government chairman for promoting peace in Ivo LGA.

In a similar vein, the deputy governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Ajah Nwabueze, and the NRM chairman in the local government, Orji Joseph, expressed their attraction to the APC due to Governor Nwifuru’s leadership style, which they believe has fostered unity in the state.

In his remark, the state APC chairman, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, urged existing party members not to view the defectors as rivals seeking to replace them within the party.

“Do not be afraid of competition; it’s only competition that can bring out your best. Nobody has come to dislodge anybody in the party.

“I am happy that the leaders of opposition parties in Ivo have joined APC. With these people, there is no more opposition in Ivo,” he stated.

He called for continued unity and peace in the party and assured that the party would not segregate against anyone.