Army, DSS, Police Raid IPOB/ESN Camp In Ebonyi, Recover Fire Arms

Again, troops of the Nigerian army, in collaboration with other sister security agencies, have raided the camp of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate, Eastern Security Network (ESN), in Ebonyi State.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Friday morning revealed that the camps of the Biafra agitators located in Mgbalukwu in Inyimagu, Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi, were raided by troops of Sector II (Ebonyi) of the Joint Task-Force “Operation UDO KA”.

This action was reportedly carried out in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Security (DSS), and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, based on credible intelligence received on Thursday.

As a result of the operation, one IPOB member was neutralized, while the remaining individuals fled into the nearby bushes.

The troops successfully recovered one AK-47 rifle, two AK-47 magazines, 54 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, two handheld radios, and three stolen Sienna buses.

In a statement released Friday morning in Enugu, the spokesman of “Operation UDO KA”, Lt.-Col. Jonah Unuakhalu noted that “The Force Commander Joint Task-Force South-East, Operation UDO KA, Maj.-Gen. Hassan Dada wishes to appreciate the synergy among the troops and other security agencies.

“All law-abiding citizens of South East Nigeria are all enjoined to continually provide timely, reliable and credible information through the Emergency Line 193 and then press Option two to speak to a call centre representative.”