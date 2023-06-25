Former Speaker, Dogara Urges Tinubu To Tackle Fuel Subsidy Cabals

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has encouraged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to confront the so-called “subsidy cabals” head-on.

He commended the President’s recent decision to remove fuel subsidy as an excellent move but emphasized the need for Tinubu to use his powers to recover any misappropriated funds.

In a conversation with reporters during a Thanksgiving church service in Kaduna, Dogara expressed support for the President’s actions, stating, “We stand by him on the subsidy removal but he must be courageous to pursue the subsidy Cabals and recover all the stolen monies from them and prosecute them accordingly.”

The former Speaker noted that Tinubu has displayed admirable leadership skills by including representatives from all regions in the appointment of Service Chiefs, irrespective of party, ethnicity, and religion.

Southern Kaduna’s Senator, Sunday Marshal Katung, echoed these sentiments, praising the President’s recent appointments as a sign of equity and justice.

He urged the newly appointed Service Chiefs to tackle the nation’s security issues, particularly in the northern region.

The President of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) and Vice President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Dr Stephen Baba Panya also lauded President Tinubu.

He commended both the fuel subsidy removal and the appointments of Service Chiefs as deliberate efforts by the President to avoid the skewed appointments witnessed in previous administrations.