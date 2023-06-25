Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Sunday, 25th June, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Sunday, 25th June 2023.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has established the minimum score needed for candidates to gain admission into Nigerian universities at 140 points.

Simultaneously, the board has determined that the minimum cut-off marks for Polytechnics and Colleges of Education will be 100 points.

These decisions were made during the 2023 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria, held at the National Judicial Institute, Abuja.

The Registrar of the board, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede explained that the aforementioned points were the minimum, but that does not mean that institutions must comply with it.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has dismissed rumours that it invited former governor Nyesom Wike to join its ranks.

The party’s publicity secretary in the state, Darlington Nwauju, clarified this in a statement released on Saturday.

The statement highlighted that the rumours were driven by “imposters and sponsored amorphous groupings” acting as fronts for Wike, adding that the idea of inviting Wike to the party is “preposterous”.

The party further stated, “We wish to unequivocally dismiss any such rumour or sponsored story planted in any medium that Rivers State APC had at any forum invited Mr Wike to join our party none the least calling on Wike to take over leadership of a party he never campaigned for.”

The newly appointed Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, has approved the appointment of Major General A.B Ibrahim, as the Chief Of Policy and Plans (COPP).

Naija News reports that the new COAS also approved the appointment of New General Officers Commanding (GOCs) for some of the divisions of the Nigerian army and commandant for the Nigerian Defence Academy(NDA).

Those appointed include Major General Alabi as General Officers Commanding (GOCs), 1 Division Nigerian Army Kaduna; Major General E.A Abubakar 3 Division Nigerian Army, Jos; Major General Mala, GOC 7 Division; Major General Chibuisi, Theatre Commander Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai; Major General I. Ali, Multinational Joint Task Force(MNJTF).

Also appointed as a new Provost Marshall, Army, Brigadier General Garba; Chief of Military Intelligence, Brigadier General Ugiagbe; Major General OCHAI, Commandant, Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Major General Maina; Commandant Army War College Nigeria, Major General Aligbe; Commander Training And Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Minna, Major General Oluyede; Commander Infantry Corps, Major General Kange, Corps Commander Artillery, among others.

The Director General of the World Trade Organization, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has given the reason for allegedly subbing President Bola Tinubu in her social media post earlier.

Naija News reported that Okonjo-Iweala via her Twitter page, shared photos of herself and other presidents at the Paris Global Financial Summit and did not post a photograph of herself with Tinubu.

Sharing the photos, she wrote: “At a panel in the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact in Paris addressing the issue of the role of trade and trade policy in fighting climate change, poverty and inequality. With @Lagarde @MathiasCormann @LaurenceTubiana @IFADPresident @rajshah Sultan Al Jaber @DrTedros @JuttaUrpilainen and Nathalie Delapalme #NewGlobalFinancingPact.

“More images from the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact in Paris. With HE President @LulaOficial HE President @Macky_Sall HE President @CyrilRamaphosa and HE President @HHichilema”

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has proceed to London, United Kingdom, for a short private visit after participating in the summit for ‘A New Global Financing Pact’ hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, in Paris, France.

President Tinubu, who was initially scheduled to be back in Abuja on Saturday, will be back in the country in time for the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir festival.

At the the summit for ‘A New Global Financing Pact’, Tinubu held high-profile sideline meetings with fellow heads of state and government, global business leaders and chief executives of leading multilateral and development finance institutions from around the world.

The Lamidi Apapa-led faction of the Labour Party (LP) has felicitated with the National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure as he celebrates his 52 birthday on Saturday.

Naija News reports that Apapa celebrated Abure in a statement issued on Saturday and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi.

He stated that the party is happy to note that “the former National Chairman” has turned 52 in good health and wishes him God’s sustenance in the same.

Apapa’s faction urged party supporters and members to join in the prayer for the good health of Julius Abure.

The National Intelligence Agency (NIA) has debunked reports that its former Director General, Mohammed Dauda, has been reinstated.

In a statement on Friday by the Head of the agency’s legal department, A.H Wakili, stated that Dauda was never a substantive Director-General of the NIA, adding that he only acted in that capacity after the tenure of Ayo Oke.

The espionage agency maintained that Ahmed Abubakar is the substantive DG of the agency.

According to Wakili, the matter decided by the National Industrial Court and the Court of Appeal related to the dismissal of Mohammed Dauda as a Director of NIA for several infractions and breaches.

President Bola Tinubu sharply criticized fuel subsidies on Friday, describing them as a “scam” that inhibits growth and benefits smugglers while effectively subsidizing fuel costs for other countries.

These comments were made during a meeting with Nigerians residing in France, as reported by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication, and Strategy, Dele Alake.

The President explained that his advisors had initially omitted the subject of fuel subsidy removal from his inaugural address, still, he deemed it crucial to eliminate the subsidy from day one.

This meeting marked President Tinubu’s first public discussion following his inaugural speech on May 29, 2023, during which he declared the end of fuel subsidies.

His announcement led to a near-instant increase in fuel prices and hoarding, inciting calls for protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

These reactions occurred despite former President Muhammadu Buhari’s earlier efforts to terminate fuel subsidy payments by June.

The Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government has approved the appointment of Prof. Olayinka Oladiran Adegbenhigbe as the Acting Chief Medical Director of the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospitals Complex, Ile- Ife.

Naija News reports that the Federal Ministry of Health approved the appointment which takes effect from Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Adegbenhigbe’s appointment was disclosed by the Public Relations Officer of the hospital, Kemi Fasooto, in a statement in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, on Friday.

Quoting a letter signed for the Permanent Secretary by the Director, Human Resources Management, Fasooto said the appointment was for a period of six months within which all processes for the appointment of a substantive Chief Medical Director would be initiated and concluded by the Ministry.

The statement said Adegbenhigbe, a Paediatric Orthopaedic Surgeon, President, Paediatric Orthopaedic Society of Nigeria, is also the first black African member of the Medical Advisory Board of Ponseti International Association, United States of America.

The details of the meeting between President Bola Tinubu, and his Benin Republic counterpart, Patrice Talon, have emerged.

Naija News reports that both African leaders met on the sidelines of the Paris Global Financial Pact Summit in Paris, France on Friday.

In a statement released by his spokesman, Dele Alake, the President said his administration is ready to improve Nigeria’s relationship with other African countries.

The Nigerian president told his Beninoise counterpart that his administration is open and accessible to all neighbouring countries.

That's the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.