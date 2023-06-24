Apapa-led Labour Party Faction Wishes Abure Happy Birthday, Prays For Good Health

The Lamidi Apapa-led faction of the Labour Party (LP) has felicitated with the National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure as he celebrates his 52 birthday on Saturday.

Naija News reports that Apapa celebrated Abure in a statement issued on Saturday and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi.

He stated that the party is happy to note that “the former National Chairman” has turned 52 in good health and wishes him God’s sustenance in the same.

Apapa’s faction urged party supporters and members to join in the prayer for the good health of Julius Abure.

The statement read, “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Labour Party wishes the former National Chairman, Comrade, Julius Abure, a happy 52nd birthday.

“The party is happy to note that the former National Chairman, has turned 52 in good health and wishes him God’s sustenance in the same and enjoined all party supporters and members of the public to join in the prayer for good health for the former National chairman.

“While the Party is happy that the restrained former National chairman turned 52 in good health, it is not unmindful of the fact that the issues of principles, procedure and integrity which has gotten him restrained by the court should be respected by all and sundry including Mr Peter Obi.

“The National Working Committee of the Labour Party believes that the former National Chairman deserves to be celebrated for attaining the beautiful age of 52, stressing that that members of the NWC have no personal issues with him but stand on the issues of principles which define the leadership of the party under Alhaji Bashiru Lamidi Apapa.”