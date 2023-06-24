Okonjo-Iweala Gives Reason For Not Posting Photo With Tinubu Before Backlash

The Director General of the World Trade Organization, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has given the reason for allegedly subbing President Bola Tinubu in her social media post earlier.

Naija News reported that Okonjo-Iweala via her Twitter page, shared photos of herself and other presidents at the Paris Global Financial Summit and did not post a photograph of herself with Tinubu.

Sharing the photos, she wrote: “At a panel in the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact in Paris addressing the issue of the role of trade and trade policy in fighting climate change, poverty and inequality. With @Lagarde @MathiasCormann @LaurenceTubiana @IFADPresident @rajshah Sultan Al Jaber @DrTedros @JuttaUrpilainen and Nathalie Delapalme #NewGlobalFinancingPact

“More images from the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact in Paris. With HE President @LulaOficial HE President @Macky_Sall HE President @CyrilRamaphosa and HE President @HHichilema”

However, this generated mixed reactions as some people claimed her post was a slap on President Tinubu, for her to recognise and share photos with the other Presidents while failing to post the photograph she had with the Nigerian leader.

Following the backlash, the former finance minister in a new post, shared photos of herself and the Nigerian president exchanging pleasantries at the summit.

Speaking about the backlash via her Twitter handle on Saturday, Okonjo-Iweala clarified that she posted photos in the order received by her accompanying staff and colleagues.

She, however, expressed disappointment with the attacks against her by Nigerians, saying that it shows the depth of polarisation in our society.

She said: “Nigerians please relax! Re Paris, Interesting attacks from both sides. Sadly shows the depth of polarization in our society. I post photos in the order received by accompanying staff or colleagues. Reading more into it is unwarranted. Let’s unite to build our country not attack!”