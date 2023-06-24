Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala ‘Attacked’ For Snubbing Tinubu

The Director General of the World Trade Organization, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has come under fire for allegedly subbing President Bola Tinubu in her social media post.

Naija News reports that Okonjo-Iweala via her Twitter page, shared photos of herself and other presidents at the Paris Global Financial Summit and skipped pictures with Tinubu.

Sharing the photos, she wrote: “At a panel in the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact in Paris addressing the issue of the role of trade and trade policy in fighting climate change, poverty and inequality. With @Lagarde @MathiasCormann @LaurenceTubiana @IFADPresident @rajshah Sultan Al Jaber @DrTedros @JuttaUrpilainen and Nathalie Delapalme #NewGlobalFinancingPact

“More images from the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact in Paris. With HE President @LulaOficial HE President @Macky_Sall HE President @CyrilRamaphosa and HE President @HHichilema”

However, this generated mixed reactions as some people claimed her post was a slap on President Tinubu, for her to recognize and share photos with the other Presidents without prioritizing and posting the one with the president of her birth country.

@Realtor_Richi wrote: “It will be an unwise and arrogant decision ma if you posted all the pictures of you with another country’s leaders without posting that of your country. Whether you like or not Tinubu is the president of Nigeria. We are watching you ma”

@Spotlight_Abby wrote: “Agbado urchins are crawling all over this tweet thinking they can blackmail Aunty NOI into validating their mandate theft. As usual, they have zilch to say except abuse her for being Igbo. In fact, I’d have been worried if they could elevate the convo to d level of principles.”

@ubig1 wrote: “Where is Tinubu, aka Bulaba?”

@GoziconC wrote: “APC made you what you are today, you wouldn’t have been in this Position if not for the APC. You practically ignored the President of Nigeria to please your kinsmen, when your Tenure expires, I hope you go to your kinsmen for another Tenure”

@kejay_prince wrote: “Agbado supporters will accused you that is a deliberate act of you not to take a picture with Tinubu…you know they are trying to make him legitimate…your region might even take a stray bullet.”

@AdeKlinsmann wrote: “Igbo people don’t know how to hide their hatred and sentiment. This is a proof from madam WTO.”

@ChidiebereEzia1 wrote: “Tinubu was not present during serious engagements & panel discussions which was the only time Ngozi was present. Tinubu only attended opening and closing ceremony and cracked jokes with Macron. Tinubu only had side talks,. Nobody took him serious, they understood his limitations”