Details Of Meeting Between Tinubu And Benin Republic President Emerge

The details of the meeting between President Bola Tinubu, and his Benin Republic counterpart, Patrice Talon, have emerged.

Naija News reports that both African leaders met on the sidelines of the Paris Global Financial Pact Summit in Paris, France on Friday.

In a statement released by his spokesman, Dele Alake, the President said his administration is ready to improve Nigeria’s relationship with other African countries.

The Nigerian president told his Beninoise counterpart that his administration is open and accessible to all neighbouring countries.

He said: “We must recognise the fact that we need each other. We are in a loop and no one should separate us.

“I just appointed someone who will work with you as comptroller general of customs, Adewale Bashir Adeniyi, and he will be available for our common interest.”

Tinubu said Nigeria would sustain the spotlight on African countries as the fulcrum of its policies on the economy and foreign policy.

The Nigerian leader said Africa has what it takes to grow, adding that the continent must come together for “systematic recovery”.

He added: “We are ready to improve relations. Africa has been the centrepiece of Nigeria’s foreign policy.

“I believe in Africa. We have the necessity to grow the continent. The world’s economy is wobbling, and Africa has been left behind.

“On risk factors, Africa is always placed high, with higher interest rates on borrowing.

“We are always classified as high risk. We must work together for systematic recovery and growth.”

On his part, the Beninoise president said he is ready to work with Tinubu’s administration in implementing policies that will protect the economies of both nations.

He said: “We are prepared to work with you. Your excellency, in implementing policies that will protect our economies at land and sea entries. Whatever is forbidden in Nigeria will also be forbidden in Benin.”