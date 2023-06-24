Major Changes As New Army Chief Appoints COPP, GOCs, Provost Marshall, Others [Full List]

The newly appointed Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, has approved the appointment of Major General A.B Ibrahim, as the Chief Of Policy and Plans (COPP).

Naija News reports that the new COAS also approved the appointment of New General Officers Commanding (GOCs) for some of the divisions of the Nigerian army and commandant for the Nigerian Defence Academy(NDA).

Those appointed include Major General Alabi as General Officers Commanding (GOCs), 1 Division Nigerian Army Kaduna; Major General E.A Abubakar 3 Division Nigerian Army, Jos; Major General Mala, GOC 7 Division; Major General Chibuisi, Theatre Commander Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai; Major General I. Ali, Multinational Joint Task Force(MNJTF).

Also appointed as a new Provost Marshall, Army, Brigadier General Garba; Chief of Military Intelligence, Brigadier General Ugiagbe; Major General OCHAI, Commandant, Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Major General Maina; Commandant Army War College Nigeria, Major General Aligbe; Commander Training And Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Minna, Major General Oluyede; Commander Infantry Corps, Major General Kange, Corps Commander Artillery, among others.

The appointments became necessary following the gap created by the retirement of some officers as a result of the the appointment of new service chiefs by present Bola Tinubu on June 19.