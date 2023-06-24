Tinubu Heads To London After France Summit

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has proceed to London, United Kingdom, for a short private visit after participating in the summit for ‘A New Global Financing Pact’ hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, in Paris, France.

President Tinubu, who was initially scheduled to be back in Abuja on Saturday, will be back in the country in time for the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir festival.

At the the summit for ‘A New Global Financing Pact’, Tinubu held high-profile sideline meetings with fellow heads of state and government, global business leaders and chief executives of leading multilateral and development finance institutions from around the world.

The summit afforded the President the opportunity of projecting, on a global stage, his advocacy for widening the fiscal space, economic justice for Africa as the world accelerates the pace of energy transition, and the urgency of addressing the pressing issues of poverty and climate change.