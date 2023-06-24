JAMB Releases Cut-Off Mark For Admission Into Universities, Polytechnics

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has established the minimum score needed for candidates to gain admission into Nigerian universities at 140 points.

Simultaneously, the board has determined that the minimum cut-off marks for Polytechnics and Colleges of Education will be 100 points.

These decisions were made during the 2023 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria, held at the National Judicial Institute, Abuja.

The Registrar of the board, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede explained that the aforementioned points were the minimum, but that does not mean that institutions must comply with it.

He said, “Any institution interested in conducting any form of screening could do so, but the charge for the screening should not exceed N2,000 only.

“It is not allowed for any institution to make candidates directly or indirectly incur further related expenses on screening exercises, such as administrative and bank charges.

“ JAMB will provide for free, to all institutions access to photo images and fingerprint data of candidates, in order to curb the substitution of candidates who sat for the examinations.”