Rivers APC Speaks On Inviting Wike To Join Party

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has dismissed rumours that it invited former governor Nyesom Wike to join its ranks.

The party’s publicity secretary in the state, Darlington Nwauju, clarified this in a statement released on Saturday.

The statement highlighted that the rumours were driven by “imposters and sponsored amorphous groupings” acting as fronts for Wike, adding that the idea of inviting Wike to the party is “preposterous”.

The party further stated, “We wish to unequivocally dismiss any such rumour or sponsored story planted in any medium that Rivers State APC had at any forum invited Mr Wike to join our party none the least calling on Wike to take over leadership of a party he never campaigned for.”

The Rivers State APC challenged any claims of Wike’s support for their party, daring anyone to provide video evidence of Wike campaigning for the APC.

The statement went on to allege Wike’s intent to escape justice over accusations of misappropriation, which they believed led him to romance top APC members.

In addition to its stance on the rumours, the Rivers State APC disassociated its leadership from any stakeholders meeting suggesting the party’s handover to Wike.

The party emphasized its dedication to supporting the federal government’s policies under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The APC concluded by issuing a warning to “blackmailers and conflipreneurs” to stop using the party’s name to curry favour from politicians seeking central relevance.

They stated firmly, “All vexatious attempts at distracting our party in Rivers State will keep failing.”